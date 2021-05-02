Analysts Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT at $22.17

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 386,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,950. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,638 shares of company stock valued at $583,516 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.