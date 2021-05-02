Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$132.50

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$133.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

TSU stock opened at C$131.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 39.97. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$39.39 and a 12 month high of C$132.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 5.6599999 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

