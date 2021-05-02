Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 5,356.29

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,356.29 ($69.98).

BKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BKG stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,627 ($60.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,509.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,463.42. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

