Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $26.83

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE RSI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 856,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

