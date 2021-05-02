Analysts Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ITMR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 8,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

