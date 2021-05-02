Analysts Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Price Target at $73.00

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:DDS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. 272,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

