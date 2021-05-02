Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $60.44

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.44.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

