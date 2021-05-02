Analysts Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.75.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

