Analysts Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post sales of $5.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.89 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $25.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.32. 5,024,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,178. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

