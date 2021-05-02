Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($6.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

