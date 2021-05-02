Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $133.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.