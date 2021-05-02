Analysts Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.29 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

NYSE:IQV opened at $234.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 257.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $552,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.