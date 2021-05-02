Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $2.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the lowest is $2.47. Facebook posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.12 to $14.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $17.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.08. 26,332,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80. Facebook has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

