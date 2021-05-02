Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $424,968.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

