Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $971.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in CF Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

