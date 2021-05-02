Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Avnet reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,238,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after acquiring an additional 162,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

