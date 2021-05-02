Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. APA reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 669.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in APA by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in APA by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of APA by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

