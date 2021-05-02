Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post $96.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.77 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $428.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 114,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,462. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

