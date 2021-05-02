Analysts Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings per share of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $2.22. Trinseo posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 830.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,767. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 102.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSE traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.91. 338,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,950. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

