Analysts Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report $10.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.14 billion and the highest is $10.59 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $9.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.05 billion to $46.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.84 billion to $49.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. 1,078,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

