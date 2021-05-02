Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post $780.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.00 million and the lowest is $774.14 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $734.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

RBC traded down $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $144.43. The company had a trading volume of 359,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,478. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

