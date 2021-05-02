Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS.

PRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

PRA opened at $25.00 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

