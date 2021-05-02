Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Apple posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

