Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.62. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $360,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,308,428 shares of company stock valued at $66,994,836 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

