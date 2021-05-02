ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,838,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 1,953,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,547.5 days.

AMS stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. AMS has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

