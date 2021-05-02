ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMS has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

