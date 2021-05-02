Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

CTXAF stock remained flat at $$18.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Get Ampol alerts:

About Ampol

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.