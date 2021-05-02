Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.
CTXAF stock remained flat at $$18.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.
About Ampol
