American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $297.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

