American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

