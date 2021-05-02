American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Update

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,888,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 5,010,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of ABML opened at $1.69 on Friday. American Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corp. is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining, extraction and recycling of battery metals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

