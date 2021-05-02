Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,500.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

