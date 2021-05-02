Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

