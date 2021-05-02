Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,199.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

