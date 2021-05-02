Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.