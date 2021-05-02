Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Short Interest Down 24.3% in April

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALUS. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,219,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 534,675.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 534,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 534,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ALUS opened at $10.01 on Friday. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure.

