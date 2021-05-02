Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Altria Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.49-4.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.