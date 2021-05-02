Alteryx (AYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.78, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,173. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.