AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALA. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.79.

TSE:ALA opened at C$22.97 on Friday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.38.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

