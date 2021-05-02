Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,915.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

