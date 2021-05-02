Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,600.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.