Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $2,755.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

