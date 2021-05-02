Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,906.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.