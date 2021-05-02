Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 205,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 589,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000.

NASDAQ AHAC opened at $10.15 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

