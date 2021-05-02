Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an underweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

MDRX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

