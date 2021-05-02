Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s (AP.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.21.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$42.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.64. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.15. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

