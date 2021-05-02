ALL BEST ICO Achieves Market Cap of $19,087.24 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $19,087.24 and $297.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.00859830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00097241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.32 or 0.08617410 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars.

