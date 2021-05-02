Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 417.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.