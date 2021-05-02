Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) PT Raised to $25.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.