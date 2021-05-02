Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) PT Raised to $25.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.
Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.