Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.72% of Alcoa worth $224,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253 over the last 90 days.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

