Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Albany International stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 over the last 90 days. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

